TN record Rs 14,000 cr gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya

Chennai: Despite soaring prices in recent days, Tamil Nadu witnessed a remarkable surge in gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya, with customers reportedly purchasing gold worth a staggering Rs 14,000 crore on Friday.

The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya traditionally holds significant importance for purchasing gold, and this year was no exception. Despite the high prices and a subsequent increase three times on Akshaya Tritiya itself, customers displayed unwavering enthusiasm for acquiring gold.

The buoyant atmosphere among customers was further fueled by enticing offers from jewellers, who announced various discounts and incentives to attract buyers. These offers included discounts of up to Rs 1,000 per sovereign, attractive exchange prices for old jewellery, commissions, damage waivers, and cashback offers.

The strategic promotions seemed to have hit the mark, as jewellers across Tamil Nadu reported a substantial increase in sales volume. According to reports from Daily Thanthi, gold jewellers in the state collectively recorded sales amounting to a whopping Rs 14,000 crore.

Traders are optimistic that the robust sales momentum will continue until Saturday afternoon, as the auspicious period for buying gold extends until 2.50 pm on Saturday. The continuous surge in demand reflects the enduring cultural and traditional significance of Akshaya Tritiya as a propitious time for making gold purchases.

This year, Akshaya Tritiya commenced on Friday at 4.56 am and concludes at 2.50 pm on Saturday, providing ample opportunity for customers to partake in the auspicious festivities.

The record-breaking gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya underscore the enduring allure of gold as a precious metal and reaffirm its status as an integral part of cultural and religious celebrations in Tamil Nadu.