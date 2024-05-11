Several parts of TN to get rains this week

Chennai: After enduring a prolonged dry spell, parts of Tamil Nadu finally received a significant amount of rainfall on Friday, bringing relief to residents and farmers alike.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, several southern districts and some western regions of Tamil Nadu are expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall until May 14. Additionally, the weather forecast includes a warning for thunderstorms in one or two places across the state.

Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm within a 24-hour period until Saturday 8:30 am, followed closely by Hogenakkal, also in Dharmapuri, which received 8 cm of rain. Other areas that experienced notable rainfall include Samayapuram in Tiruchy (7 cm), Usilampatti in Madurai, and Musiri in Tiruchy (6 cm each).

The weather report predicts heavy rainfall in isolated places across districts such as Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari until May 14. Similarly, some regions in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts may also witness significant rainfall during this period. Additionally, Madurai is expected to receive rainfall on May 12, while Erode may experience it on May 13.

The welcomed rainfall comes as a boon for Tamil Nadu, replenishing water reservoirs, nourishing agricultural lands, and alleviating concerns over water scarcity. Farmers, who have been anxiously awaiting rainfall for their crops, are hopeful that the recent showers will aid in crop growth and yield.

While the rainfall brings relief, it is essential for residents to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to flooding or landslides. The Regional Meteorological Centre advises people to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during inclement weather conditions.

As the rains continue to bless Tamil Nadu with much-needed moisture, the state anticipates a respite from the dry spell.