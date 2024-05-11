Savukkh Shankar case : You Tube channel editor arrested in Delhi

Chennai: In a significant development, a special team from Tiruchy has arrested Felix Jerald, the editor and CEO of the Red Pix YouTube channel, in Delhi late on Friday night.

Jerald’s arrest comes in connection with a case filed against him and the channel for allegedly airing derogatory and offensive statements against women police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by Musiri DSP Yasmin, who accused YouTuber Savukku Shankar of making derogatory remarks about women police personnel during an interview aired on the Red Pix channel. While Shankar was already in custody following his arrest by the Coimbatore police, the Tiruchy police registered a case against him, the Red Pix YouTube channel, and Felix Jerald.

Tiruchy SP V Varun Kumar formed a special team to apprehend Jerald after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Madras High Court. The court observed that YouTube channels posed a threat to public harmony and directed necessary action against such platforms.

The Tiruchy police received information indicating that Jerald was in Delhi to meet with the chairman of the Press Council of India and submit a petition. Acting swiftly, the special team arrested him around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Jerald is set to be produced before a court in Delhi to obtain a transit warrant before being brought back to Tiruchy. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore police have sought custody of Jerald for three days to facilitate further investigation into the case.