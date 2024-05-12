MI suffers another defeat against KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to cement their place in the playoffs of the 2024 season of the Indin Premier League as they posted a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

KKR put up a total of 157 runs in 16 overs after the match was cut short due to a prolonged rain delay, as Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for the hosts with a 42-run knock. Mumbai was restricted to 139 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Hardik Pandya, MI Captain, said, Tough one, yeah. As a batting unit, the foundation was there but we could not capitalize after that and keep the momentum up. The wicket was a little up and down and a little tacky so momentum was very important. I think it was a par score, given the conditions, felt that the bowlers did well. Every ball that came back from the boundary came back wet. The bowlers made sure they kept taking wickets. (On his thoughts for the next game) Nothing, just to go and enjoy as much as we can.