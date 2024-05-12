Rahul Gandhi calls PM ‘puppet king’ of ‘tempo billionaires’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “puppet king” of “tempo billionaires”.

Continuing his attack on Modi over his remarks on the Congress receiving “cash loaded in tempos” from “Adani and Ambani”, the former Congress president shared on X some excerpts from his speech at an event in Lucknow on Friday.

“Narendra Modi is not a prime minister, he is a king. A ‘puppet king’ whose strings are in the hands of ‘tempo billionaires’,” Rahul Gandhi said also said in the post on X in Hindi.

At the Lucknow event, he had accused the prime minister of attacking the Constitution, and said he is a “king”.

“Modi ji is a king… He is not the prime minister, he is a king. He has nothing to do with the Cabinet, Parliament or the Constitution. He is the king of the 21st century and is the front for two or three financiers who have the real power,” Rahul Gandhi had said at the event.