Mayilsamy passes away due to cardiac arrest

Actor Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 57. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack. Mayilsamy was known for his comic roles and has worked in more than 200 films in Tamil. Some of his acclaimed roles include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian.

Soon after the news of his death broke out, a video surfaced on social media in which Mayilsamy could be seen dubbing for his upcoming film Glassmates, which he recently completed.

Born in Sathyamangalam, Mayilsamy started his career as dubbing artiste. He made vis debut with K Bhakyaraj’s Thavani Kanavugal. He followed it up as comedian in several films.

A philanthropist,Mayilsamy was an ardent admirer of MGR. During natural calamities, he extended a helping hand to people living in the city.

A devout Siva Bhaktha, Mayilsamy used to visit temples often. He even contested in vain the 2021 Assembly elections as independent from Virugambakkam.

Several film personalities have condoled the demise of Mayilsamy.