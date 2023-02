The Supreme Court holds July 11 AIADMK General Council meeting as valid. Edappadi Palaniswami becomes the sole convenor of AIADMK. The court also rejected O Panneerselvam’s plea challenging Madras High Court division bench decision. The Supreme Court delivered the verdict in a batch of pleas relating to the tussle between two of the AIADMK including Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam over the leadership of the party.

