Clash at MCD House: AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows

New Delhi : The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming on early Thursday morning, as AAP and BJP councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. The MCD house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows. The chaos erupted during the election for the members of the standing committee when BJP alleged that during the secret voting, the councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile, which is a violation of the secret ballot. Henceforth, BJP has demanded the votes cast be rejected and fresh elections are conducted.