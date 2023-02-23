RSS lodges FIR for ‘misleading news items’

Lucknow : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Awadh Prant Prachar Pramukh, Ashok Kumar Dubey, has filed an FIR under IPC 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) and other relevant charges against the executive director of a prominent newspaper and reporters of several news publications and channels for their report about a new RSS headquarter coming up over 100 acres of land in Ayodhya. The FIR was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. In his complaint, Dubey alleged that the accused persons deliberately maligned the image of RSS by publishing a report on February 14. This report was also circulated by a news channel. Dubey said that it is a “mischievously designed fictitious news based on unsubstantiated and imaginative facts” and issued a denial on behalf of RSS.