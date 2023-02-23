Under PM Modi, India does not shy away from taking stand: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership does not shy away from taking a stand on complex issues, asserting that he has changed the way the country is looked at globally. Releasing the book, ”Modi: Shaping a Global Order in Flux”, Nadda cited India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war as a classic example of this. India took a stand which may not be acceptable to all countries but is being appreciated by all that the country has taken a stand and stayed with it, he said. ”Unlike the past, India now does not shy from taking positions. For a long time, India has been shying from taking hard positions. Under Prime Minister Modi, India on international issues would take a stand on complex issues, that too from positions of strength,” he said. Indian government leaders earlier did not ”dare” to visit Israel due to domestic vote bank politics while Modi changed it, he said. ”The domestic vote bank politics compelled, and India couldn’t develop a relationship with Israel,” he said, adding that the prime minister visited Israel as well as Palestine. This shows India is capable of handling two different countries in the best possible manner, the BJP president said. Modi has also succeeded in de-hyphenating India with Pakistan which was not the case earlier, he said. India is now seen as much ahead of Pakistan internationally and the neighbouring country is isolated on the issue of terrorism, he claimed. Relatively less is written on Prime Minister Modi’s contribution in changing how India is looked globally, and this book will start a debate, he said. Nadda said, ”It is necessary to understand what was the image of India before Modi ji came to power. The economy was declining, India had an image of a corrupt state, repeated terrorist attacks and a lack of stable government. The very sad part was that the authority of the PM was eroded.” Modi took over in difficult times and has navigate