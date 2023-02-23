Yogi govt aims for Atmanirbhar UP, $1 tn economy with Rs 7L cr Budget

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented the budget FY24 with an aim to lay the foundation for a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and focus on the all-around development of the state for making it a USD 1 trillion economy. The budget of Rs 6,90,242.43 crore for FY24 was the biggest in the state’s history. ”This budget was for ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’. It will prove to be a milestone for making the state’s economy USD 1 trillion,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, adding that in the past six years, the government ensure ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’ (Together, everyone’s development, trust and effort). He said his government’s first budget in 2017 was dedicated to farmers, budget in 2018 for infrastructure and industrial development, 2019 for women empowerment, 2020 for youth power, employment and infrastructure development, 2021 for self-reliance and empowerment, 2022 ‘from antyoday’ to ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance). He said that while Ayodhya will be developed as a model solar city, the number of active airports in the state will go up to 21 in the days to come. For the metro in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities, a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made, while construction work of expressways will also be accelerated, he noted. For farmers, in the past budget, the government gave them a subsidy of 50 per cent in electricity for irrigation and this will be increased to 100 per cent in a systematic way in future.