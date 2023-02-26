Many countries drawn to India’s UPI: Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Highlighting country’s digital strides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said many countries of the world are drawn to India’s UPI. Addressing the 98th Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, PM Modi remarked that the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and e-Sanjeevani App are shining example of the power of Digital India. “Many countries of the world are drawn towards India’s UPI. Only a few days ago, UPI-PayNow Link has been launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries,” he said. Prime Minister said the country has seen that at the time of the Covid pandemic, the eSanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people. It is a shining example of the power of Digital India, he said. “Through this app, tele-consultation, that is, while sitting far away, through video conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness. Till now, the number of tele-consultants using this app has crossed the figure of 10 crore. This amazing bond between a patient and a doctor is a big achievement. For this achievement, I congratulate all the doctors and patients who have availed of this facility. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives,” PM said.