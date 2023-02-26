What type of nationalism is Jaishankar following: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and called him “coward” for his comments on China being the bigger economy. Taking a jibe at the foreign minister, he said while addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, “even Britishers were a bigger economy, but the Congress fought them.” He questioned that “what type of nationalism is this that the foreign minister is fearful of a bigger economy… “This is Savarkar’s ideology of compromise and be “satta-rahi” while the Congress ideology is ‘Satyagrah’.” Rahul attacked the Prime Minister on the issue of Adani and said, “I asked the Prime Minister what type of relationship he has with Adani and I showed a photograph of the Prime Minister relaxing in Adani plane.” “Whose money is coming through the shell companies and why is it not being investigated by a joint parliamentary committee. “There is a relationship between Modi and Adani, and both are one as all the nation’s wealth is going into one hand,” he said.