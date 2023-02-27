Erode bypoll: 74.69 per cent voter turnout recorded till 6 pm

Chennai: The Erode East by-poll concluded with 74.69 per cent voter turn out till 6 pm.

The EVM kept at the polling booths were sealed by officials.

A total of 77 candidates across political affiliations are vying for the prized Assembly constituency.

However, the bypoll is being essentially seen as a tight race between Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK’s Thennarasu.

Elangovan is contesting the bypoll with the support of the DMK, which is also Congress’ bigger partner in the ruling alliance.

After the recent Supreme Court ruling, which allowed him to remain at the helm of the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has a chance to emerge as a tall leader and reaffirm his hold on the party if the outcome of the Erode bypoll goes his way.

A total of 1206 officers, 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers, were stationed for poll duty.

As many as 238 polling centres were set up across 52 places.

