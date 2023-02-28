Thrilling win for Kiwis

Wellington: New Zealand became only the second team in the history of Test cricket to win a Test match by a single run, when they defeated England in Wellington on Day 5 of the second Test on Tuesday. West Indies are the only team to achieve the feat, defeating Australia by the same margin in Adelaide back in 1993.

Tim Southee’s team became just the fourth side in the history of Test cricket to win a Test match after following on. India were the last team to win after following on, defeating Australia in the historic Eden Gardens Test match back in 2001 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Tim Southee, said, Right up there. A special win to come back after being asked to follow-on. The guys will soak this up. The character showed by the guys has been very special. Try to stay as calm. Just give it your best shot. Great Test to be involved in. We couldn’t read much into the Day-Night Test. England were all class in the first two days. Number of guys to thank. The openers held it together in the second innings. Then Kane and Blundell. Neil has been doing this us for a long period of time. It came off for him at the right time. Great for Test cricket for all the guys that are here. Having Test matches like these is good for Tests going forward.