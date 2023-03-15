2 separate incidents of assault in moving trains

In two separate incidents that took place, passengers witnessed high drama in moving trains. In the first incident on Tuesday, a train ticket examiner (TTE) was seen acting inappropriately, shoving and intimidating passengers on the train floor, in a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday evening. In the video, a ticketless passenger allegedly confronted TTE for his misbehaviour. The TTE threatened to slap him and grabbed his shirt. It was not clear, exactly on which train or when the incident took place, but the probe was immediately called by DRM Prayagraj, the Railway Protection Force of NCR and GRP of Agra division. In the second incident, a TTE was allegedly assaulted by policemen inside an AC coach of Jammu-bound Archana Express on Tuesday afternoon, after the TTE asked a police officer, travelling in civil uniform, from Varanasi to either buy ticket of AC coach or disembark from the train. Sandeep Singh, who is a chief ticket inspector (CTI), said, “I was assaulted inside the A2 (AC2) coach after the train reached Pratapgarh railway station at around 3.30 p.m.” He added, “I was checking tickets of the passenger, when I came across a ticketless passenger inside the A2 coach. I asked him to pay for the ticket and the passenger replied that he is a constable. I again asked him to either pay for the ticket or alight from the train following which he engaged in a heated argument and threatened me with dire consequences once the train reached Pratapgarh. The passenger was travelling from Varanasi junction.”