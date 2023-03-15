Committee submits city flood management report to CM

A committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh on Tuesday submitted its final report on flood management in the State capital to Chief Minister M K Stalin. V Thiruppugazh, anIAS officer who had once worked under Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s stint as Gujarat chief minister, accompanied by State Chief Secretary cum his brother V Iraianbu, submitted the 600-page report comprising 11 chapters to the CM at the State Secretariat. The report, government sources disclosed to DT Next, had recommended reforms to the regulatory framework and improved gauging of climate change induced flooding and techno-legal regime in mitigating flood management in Chennai. The committee, which is learnt to have elicited the views of 500 resident welfare associations, is understood to have suggested review of the city’s solid waste management policy and community based solutions to manage flooding in the city. Arivudai Nambi, a member of Thirupugazh committee and director of World Resources Institute, told us that the committee had also factored in best practices followed in countries like Malaysia and South Korea and even consulted experts in flood management in the countries while preparing the final report.