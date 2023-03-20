Kavitha appears before ED in excise policy scam case

New Delhi: K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and an MLC, on Monday arrived at the headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here to join the second round of questioning in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

On Thursday (March 16), her second round of questioning had to be done which she skipped saying that she would reply through emails or question her at her own residence.

After that, the ED sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group that allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders. The money allegedly was used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.