Salman receives threat email

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan was received at his office in the city, an official said.

The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said: ”Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face to close the matter”, adding, ”Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (You’ll see something shocking)”.

Apart from Bishnoi and Brar, the First Information Report, which was registered on Saturday, names one Rohit, the official said on Sunday.

Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The complaint was lodged with Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Khan and runs an artist management company.