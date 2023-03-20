Talks between Modi, Japanese PM Kishida begin

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday and held bilateral talks.

Kishida who arrived in the national capital early this morning on a two-day official visit visited Rajghat here and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Japanese PM was recieved by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Palam airport. The leader’s visit to the national capital is seen as a great opportunity to review bilateral ties between the two countries.

This is Kishida’s second visit to the country as Prime Minister of Japan.

With Japan and India holding the presidencies of G7 and G20 respectively, the two leaders are expected to discuss what role Japan and India should play within the international community.

The visit of Kishida offers an important opportunity for both counties to engage on a bilateral level since the last Summit meeting between India and Japan took place in March 2022.