Parliament face-off continues, RS adjourned again

New Delhi: The tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition MPs continued for the sixth day leading to the 10th adjournment of the Rajya Sabha on Monday since the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament began.

Proceedings of the Upper House got disrupted soon after papers were laid on the table as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s democracy in India remarks in London and over Adani issue.

Minutes after the Rajya Sabha Chairman read that he has received “14 notices under Rule 267, and that nine among those have been received from the Congress”, the ruckus started.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The ruling BJP members sought an apology from Gandhi over his democracy in India remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and they also started speaking against the government demanding a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.