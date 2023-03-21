IMF approves financial assistance for SL

Colombo: The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved USD 3 billion in financial assistance to debt-ridden Sri Lanka to help it immediately overcome its economic crisis. IMF’s Executive Board approved on Monday a 48-month extended arrangement under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with an amount of SDR 2.286 billion (395 per cent of quota or about USD 3 billion), according to a statement.

Special Drawing Rights (SDR) are supplementary foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sri Lanka has been hit hard by a catastrophic economic and humanitarian crisis. The economy is facing significant challenges stemming from pre-existing vulnerabilities and policy missteps in the lead up to the crisis, further aggravated by a series of external shocks, the IMF said.

The EFF-supported programme aims to restore Sri Lanka’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, mitigate the economic impact on the poor and vulnerable, safeguard financial sector stability, and strengthen governance and growth potential, said the media statement.

The Executive Board’s decision will enable an immediate disbursement equivalent to SDR 254 million (about USD 333 million) and catalyse financial support from other development partners, it said.