CM lays foundation for projects worth Rs 23 crore in Chennai

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 23 crore, including storm water drains (SWD) and construction of corporation schools in Kolathur constituency. In addition, he also provided welfare assistance to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramzan. Under the Mayor’s fund, at an estimated cost of Rs 84 lakh, the foundation was laid for the construction of the second floor of a primary school at GKM Colony. Also, a new SWD will begin for Rs 17.83 crore in 5 packages. It’d prevent water stagnation in 17 streets during the northeast monsoon, noted the official release. The civic body will demolish and construct a corporation school in GKM Colony 12th Street under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project for Rs 2.43 crore. It’d also carry out smart classrooms in several corporation schools with special systems for Rs 10 lakh in the locality. Following this, a programme was held at Everwin School Playground, Kolathur. The CM distributed welfare assistance to 2,000 Muslim families on the occasion of Ramzan. Local Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other senior officials participated in the event.