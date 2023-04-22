Tamil Nadu assembly passes bill allowing 12-hour work in factories 

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Friday passed a bill that will allow factories to extend daily working hours to 12 hours per day. The bill to amend Factories Act, 1948, was tabled by Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan and has been amended to provide appropriate wages to the workers as per the hours worked. The bill now empowers the state government to exempt any factory or group or group of factories from any or all of the provisions of Sections 51 (weekly hours), 52 (weekly holidays), 54 (daily hours), 55 (intervals of rest), 56 (spread over) or 59 (prohibition of overlapping shifts) of the Factories Act, 1948, which entail rules related to working hour limits.