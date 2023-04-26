Operation Kaveri: 250 more Indians rescued from Sudan

Khartoum: Another batch of over 250 stranded Indians was evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan by Indian Air Force under ‘Operation Kaveri’ as the 72-hour ceasefire has been agreed by the two warring factions on Tuesday.

Operation Kaveri is a rescue operation launched by the central government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan.

Two IAF C-130 J aircraft rescued more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan. In a tweet, Indian Air Force said, “#OperationKaveri takes to the Skies! Two #IAF C-130 J aircraft have evacuated more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam.” To ensure no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, the Indian Air Force has deployed its IAF Garud Special Forces in Port Sudan.

An IAF Garud Special Forces officer was seen carrying a child on board the C-130J Special Ops aircraft while evacuating Indian nationals from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there as well.