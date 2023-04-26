TN Guv, AIADMK chief in nation capital, CM to meet President Murmu

Chennai, Apr 26: Tamilnadu Governor RN Ravi left for national capital today amidst growing war of words between him and the government. Meanwhile AIADMK general secretary is in Delhi and is likely to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit New Delhi tomorrow.

Reports say that MK Stalin will leave Chennai airport at 8:30 pm in an Air India passenger flight from Chennai, to discuss activities regarding Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi with President Droupadi Murmu.

Stalin would also discuss the NEET exemption and that the Governor should have a specific time frame for taking decisions on the Bills passed in the Assembly.

During the meeting, Stalin would invite Murmu inaugurate new Multi-speciality hospital worth Rs 230 crores in Guindy.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Chennai by night flight on Friday.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

EPS will be accompanied by party state organising secretary and former minister D. Jayakumar, former ministers and senior leaders, SP Velumani, KP Muniswamy, C.Ve. Shanmugam and P. Thangamani.

The Opposition delegation will be highlighting the corruption charges against the present DMK government and also on the failing law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has left for New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Though the reason for his sudden visit is unknown, sources claim he is on a personal visit to the national capital.