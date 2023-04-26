Sushmita Sen resumes ‘Aarya S3’ shoot in Jaipur

Actor Sushmita Sen, on Tuesday, resumed the shooting of her upcoming action thriller web series ‘Aarya Season 3′ in Jaipur, Rajasthan.The International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Specials’ Aarya, shows the meticulous actor preparing for a sword fight as she returns in an action-packed avatar.Talking about her return to the sets of ‘Aarya Season 3’, Sushmita said, “Aarya stands for strength and her unabashed spirit is now an inevitable part of me. With Aarya, I stepped into a whole new territory and channeled her fearless aura to navigate further into her character. Now that we’ve seen her ace the game, it’s time to take things up a notch higher and try something we’ve never done before. With the third chapter in Aarya’s life, the audience will see her in a whole new action-packed avatar as she takes control as a fearless mother, daughter and a woman. I am excited to dive into this new side of my character, especially with the swords-play that Aarya learns as her personality evolves and she comes more into her own!”‘Aarya’ marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with ‘Aarya’ in June 2020.