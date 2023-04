The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s long-awaited Ayalaan took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film. The film is all set to hit theatres for Diwali 2023, the makers announced. Ayalaan has been in the post-production stage since the filming wrapped in early 2021. Slated as a pan- Indian film, Ayalaan is directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar and bankrolled by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios.