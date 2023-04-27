Mighty CSK ready for showdown with RR

Jaipur: After two defeats in-a-row, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) would hope to bounce back with a win against former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at home on Thursday. Still, it will be easier said than done, as the MS Dhoni-led team has been on a rampage with three victories on the trot.

With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK has notched up three easy wins. At the same time, the Royals have lost their last two matches. Thursday’s match is between CSK’s top-order batters and the world-class spinners of the Royals.

RR’s top-order will have to click in a big way to get the better of mighty CSK. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Samson needed to fire together against the strong CSK bowling attack. The Royals fans are hoping Shimron Hetmyer repeats his innings as they stunned defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.