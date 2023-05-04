War & peace

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called upon Sudan’s warring parties to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in order to avert a humanitarian crisis that could engulf the greater Horn of Africa region.Guterres, who spoke at a media briefing in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, said the conflict that broke out in Sudan in mid-April remains of grave concern, adding that laying down of arms among combatants is urgent. “The fighting needs to stop now before more people die and this conflict explodes into an all-out war that could affect the region for years to come,” Guterres said, adding, “All parties must put the interests of the Sudanese people first — that means peace, prosperity, and a return to civilian rule.” Guterres is expected to discuss the situation in Sudan with Kenyan officials during his official trip to the East African nation besides chairing this year’s first session of the UN System Chief Executive Board for Coordination. The board, which meets twice every year, brings together the leaders of the UN agencies, funds, and programs, and happens to be the highest-level coordination forum of the UN system.