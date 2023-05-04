Bajaj Consumer Care net profit climbs 13 pc to Rs 40.5 cr

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 40.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.82 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) BCCL owns hair oil brands such as Almond Drops and Brahmi Amla. The company’s revenue from operations rose 14.53 per cent to Rs 246.19 crore during the period under review as against Rs 214.95 crore in the year-ago period. Its total expenses were at Rs 210.32 crore, up 13.69 per cent, in Q4FY23 as against Rs 184.98 crore. BCCL’s total income rose 13.37 per cent to Rs 259.52 crore in the March quarter. For the financial year ended March 2023, BCCL’s net profit was down 17.93 per cent to Rs 139.21 crore. It was at Rs 169.63 crore in FY22. However, its revenue from operation in FY23 increased 9.45 per cent to Rs 949.05 crore ove