Siddaramaiah hails Rahul Gandhi for Karnataka victory

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said that the mandate of Karnataka is against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. He said that the prime minister campaigned in Karnataka 20 times which no other PM has done in the past. “The mandate is against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Modi came to Karnataka 20 times. No PM in the past campaigned like this,” said Siddaramaiah on his party’s victory in Karnataka elections. He said that this is the victory of a secular party as people of Karnataka wanted a stable government that delivers as promised.

“Proud workers and fans of Congress Party, congratulations and my thanks to all of you who continuously worked day and night, forgetting meals and rest, on behalf of the Congress party candidates. In the Varuna constituency where I am contesting, not only from all corners of the state, but also from other states have come and campaigned for me out of love and respect for me. I have not even been able to meet them and thank them. This love and admiration is the strength of me and the Congress party. My heartfelt thanks to all of them. I have a special appeal to our party workers: You have left home and family to work for the election. Now take some time off and spend time with parents, wife and children. Our honest struggle will definitely bear fruit,” said Siddaramaiah on Twitter.