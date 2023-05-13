Karnataka elections: People rejected BJP & Modi, say Cong leaders

Following the latest trend showing Congress leading in Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the “negative” campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We are coming with a full majority in the state, claimed Khera.

Congress is leading in 130 seats while the BJP is ahead in 68 seats.

JD(S) is leading in 24, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha in one each while three Independent candidates are ahead in the initial trends.

The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113