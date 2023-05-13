K’taka poll victory: Priyanka offers prayers at Hanuman temple

With the Congress in Karnataka headed for victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Jakhu temple, an ancient Hanuman temple in Shimla.

Earlier during the election campaign in Karnataka, there was a massive controversy over banning Bajrang Dal after Congress promised to ban the right wing outfit in Karnataka. During campaign in Tumakuru district, PM Modi started his address by chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Bajrang Bali ki Jai” The PM remarks come in the backdrop of the Congress’s Karnataka election manifesto, including banning rightwing outfits like Bajrang Dal.