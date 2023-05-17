Congress likely to announce new K’taka CM today

The Congress central leadership will hold another round of deliberations to choose the new Karnataka Chief Minister with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar persisting with their claims for the top post and their supporters lobbying hard for them. The next round of meetings is slated to take place on Wednesday morning after which a final decision is likely to be made. Party sources said UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to reach Delhi on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh and is expected to meet some leaders who are part of the decision-making process in Karnataka. The sources said DK Shivakumar, who is Karnataka Congress chief, is likely to agree to suggestions made by Sonia Gandhi to help the party solve the leadership issue in the state.