Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ renewed for second season

‘Citadel’ universe is expanding. On Thursday, Prime Video greenlit Season 2 of the spy thriller featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

Joe Russo is set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil will return as a showrunner.

Excited about the second season, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios said,

“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”