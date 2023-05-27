Adheenams hand over ‘Sengol’ to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Adheenam priests and took their blessings at his official residence in New Delhi a day before the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Prime Minister Modi was also presented with the sceptre ‘Sengol’ which will be installed near the Speaker’s seat in the new Parliament.

Made of silver and gold, the five-feet long sceptre was handed over by Lord Mountbatten to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, as a symbol of the transfer of power, according to the government. The Sengol, a symbol of governance in Tamil kingdoms of yore, was then kept for display in The Allahabad Museum