Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation’s Rs 34 lakh attached by Central agency

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 34.7 lakh of Tamil Nadu’s Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The case is linked to Lyka Productions, which made the box-office hit movies Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2.

This company was also raided by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, on May 16.

Lyca Productions was founded by Subaskaran Allirajah in 2014. A subgroup of Lycamobile, the studio has been involved in production and distribution of films made in south India.