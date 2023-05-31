Modi can even confuse God, says Rahul

San Francisco: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “if you sat him next to God, he would start explaining how the universe works”.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day visit to the US, while interacting with the Indian diaspora on Tuesday, said, “I think if you sat Modi ji down next to God, he would start explaining to God how the universe works. And God would get confused about what I have created”. The former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP further said that India is being run by a group of people who are “absolutely convinced” and have “disease” that they know everything. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that some groups in India have the “disease” of being under the impression that they know everything.

‘In India, we grew up with people of different languages, different religions. And that is what is being attacked. The tradition in India, of people like (Mahatma) Gandhi Ji and Guru Nanak Ji, has been that you should not be under the impression of knowing everything. It is a ‘disease’ that some groups of India think that they know everything.’

The Congress leader said this group of people believes they can explain science to scientists, history to historians, and warfare to the Army while adding that mediocrity is at the heart of it all and this group of people does not actually understand anything. He also talked about his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra that began from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and concluded in Srinagar on January 30 where he raised the national flag.