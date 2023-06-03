Rail mishap: Injured to be brought to Chennai by special flight

Over 275 people were killed and more than 900 injured after a horrific three-train collision last evening in Odisha’s Balasore.

Reports say several hundred passengers bound for Chennai sustained injuries in the mishap. While many are admitted to government hospitals in Odisha, a few of them who need more medical assistance have been identified. Reports say a special flight is being operated today evening from Bhubaneshwar and they were brought back to Chennai in it. Proper first-aid is given to them for the travel

They upon returning to Chennai will be treated in hospitals here. The incident took place when a passenger train, the Coromandel Shalimar Express, derailed and hit a goods train, and another train, the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast, crashed into the derailed coaches.