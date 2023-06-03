Chennai Government Hospitals to treat injured in Odisha train mishap

Over 275 people were killed and more than 900 injured after a horrific three-train collision last evening in Odisha’s Balasore. Reports say several hundred from Tamilnadu who were injured have been admitted to hospitals in Odisha A few of them who require more medical assistance will be brought to Chennai by air and a special train.

To provide them immediate medical assistance, several Government Hospitals in Chennai have been kept ready.

Officials at Stanley Medical College Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and Omandurar Multi-speciality hospital are making arrangements to admit injured and provide necessary treatment.

Beds, medical kits and medicines are ready. A team of doctors have been formed.

The Tamilnadu government is taking steps on war-footing, say reports