Odisha train derailment: Several trains cancelled, diverted

Several trains have been cancelled while many were diverted following a major accident in Odisha’s Balasore where three trains collided claiming the lives of 233 people and injuring around 900.

Trains cancelled

18044 Bhadrak – Howrah Express from Bhadrak, 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express from Tirupati, 12551 Bangalore – Kamakhya AC SF Express from Bangalore, 12864 Bangalore – Howrah Express from Bangalore, 12253 Bangalore – Bhagalpur Anga Express, 08411 Balasore -Bhubaneswar special from Balasore, 08415/08416 Jenapur-Puri-Jenapur from both the direction and 08439( Puri-Patna spec

Trains diverted

12246 Bangalore – Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda, 12503 Bangalore -Agartala Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda, 12864 Bangalore – Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda, 18048 Vascoda Gama-Shalimar from Vascoda Gama on June 2, 2023, will run via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda, 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express from Silghat Town on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack, 07029 Agartala – Secunderabad special from Agartala on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack, 12664 Tiruchchirappalli -HWH Howrah Express from Tiruchchirappalli on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda, the Kharagpur Division notification read.