Rail mishap: Shocking account by passenger

A passenger travelling on one of the two express trains involve in a big rail accident in Odisha’s Balasore district revealed the moments after his train got derailed on Friday. In a video, the passenger said that he saw limbs scattered everywhere, with 10-15 people over him. He further said that his hand and neck were injured in the accident. “Kisi ke hath nahi the, kisi ke pair nahi the” said a man who survived the big Odisha train accident. More than 50 people were confirmed killed, while 400 were injured in the tragic accident, involving three trains.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushed towards the location of the accident, cancelling his visit to Goa, where he was travelling for the flag off of Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. He also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakhs in case of death of accident victims and Rs 2 lakhs for those with grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.