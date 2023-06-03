PM to visit Odisha accident site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore today and meet with injured people at hospitals in Cuttack, sources have said. He also called a high-level meeting with railway officials after over 230 people were killed in the train accident in Odisha last night. Over 650 were injured.

Three trains had collided after one of the train’s coaches derailed in Balasore at 7 pm.

Sources said PM Modi will discuss rescue, treatment and other matters over the accident involving multiple trains.