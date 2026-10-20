Tamil Nadu warns private schools over class group activities

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has warned private schools, including matriculation, CBSE and ICSE institutions, against violating instructions concerning class group activities on designated days.

The department has cautioned that disciplinary action may be taken against schools that fail to comply with the directions. School managements have been advised to review the applicable instructions and ensure adherence to the rules.

The exact activities covered by the restriction and the designated days should be confirmed from the department’s official circular. Parents and students have been advised to follow official communications from their schools for clarification.