Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 100 crore for additional 25 days of rural employment

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 100 crore to provide an additional 25 days of wage employment to eligible rural households under the VB-G RAM-G scheme for 2026-27.

Under the provision, eligible households that have completed the initial 125 days of employment can receive another 25 days, taking the annual entitlement to 150 days. Priority will be given to women-headed households, single women, families with persons with disabilities, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households, and other traditional forest dwellers.

The scheme’s additional employment provision will be funded by the state government. Eligible residents can contact their village panchayat or Block Development Office for details on eligibility, job cards and the process for availing themselves of the benefit.