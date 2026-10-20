Power cuts hit Koyambedu market, residential areas

Chennai:

Heavy rain has triggered power disruptions in Chennai, affecting the Koyambedu wholesale market and several residential neighbourhoods. At the Koyambedu fruit market, around 600 shops reportedly remained without electricity for nearly 20 hours after supply was disrupted on Saturday night. Feeder trips and failures in ageing underground cables were cited among the problems. The outages have affected commercial activity and renewed concerns over electricity infrastructure maintenance ahead of the northeast monsoon.