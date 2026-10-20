Metro expansion raises last-mile connectivity concerns

Chennai:

Chennai’s expanding Metro network has renewed the focus on affordable last-mile connectivity for commuters. A recent report found that auto fares for short feeder trips can substantially exceed bus and suburban train fares, adding to the daily travel burden. Commuters living several kilometres from stations often have to spend extra on autos or other transport to complete their journeys. Transport experts have called for better feeder-bus services and improved integration between Metro, suburban rail and MTC buses to make public transport more convenient.