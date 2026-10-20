Close Menu
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
CHENNAI

Metro expansion raises last-mile connectivity concerns

Chennai's expanding Metro network has renewed the focus on affordable last-mile connectivity for commuters.
NT BureauBy No Comments
🌐 Translate ▾
  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu
Chennai:
Chennai’s expanding Metro network has renewed the focus on affordable last-mile connectivity for commuters. A recent report found that auto fares for short feeder trips can substantially exceed bus and suburban train fares, adding to the daily travel burden. Commuters living several kilometres from stations often have to spend extra on autos or other transport to complete their journeys. Transport experts have called for better feeder-bus services and improved integration between Metro, suburban rail and MTC buses to make public transport more convenient.
Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Comments are closed.