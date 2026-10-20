Supreme Court to hear Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea in CMRL case

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 21 a plea by Kerala Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a stay on vigilance proceedings in the CMRL-Exalogic case. A vacation bench comprising Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana will consider his challenge to the Kerala High Court’s order directing the registration of an FIR. Vijayan’s daughter, Veena T, and son-in-law, P A Mohamed Riyas, have also approached the apex court challenging the order. The case concerns alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited and Veena’s now-defunct Exalogic Solutions, which the parties have challenged through legal proceedings.