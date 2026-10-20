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Tuesday, October 20, 2026
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Delhi Police transfers CJP leaders’ trespassing case to Crime Branch

Delhi Police has transferred a trespassing case against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch for further investigation.
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New Delhi:
Delhi Police has transferred a trespassing case against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch for further investigation. The move came after a court extended their judicial custody by two days. An FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to disobedience of a public servant’s order, trespassing and criminal conspiracy. A separate case was also registered at Parliament Street police station over alleged obstruction and assault involving public servants.
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