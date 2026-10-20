Delhi Police transfers CJP leaders’ trespassing case to Crime Branch

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has transferred a trespassing case against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch for further investigation. The move came after a court extended their judicial custody by two days. An FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to disobedience of a public servant’s order, trespassing and criminal conspiracy. A separate case was also registered at Parliament Street police station over alleged obstruction and assault involving public servants.